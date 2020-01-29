A Suffolk County grand jury is considering charges against the NYPD officer from Center Moriches and his fiancee accused of killing the man's 8-year-old son, according to an attorney involved in the case.

Michael Valva, 40, who is an NYPD officer, and Angela Pollina, 42, were charged last week with second-degree murder in the death of Thomas Valva, who died Jan. 17 from hypothermia after the boy was allegedly forced to sleep in an unheated garage when the outside temperature dippped to 19 degrees.

"There's a grand jury right now; it's convening," Matthew Tuohy, the Huntington-based defense attorney for Pollina, said Wednesday.

Sheila Kelly, a spokeswoman in the Suffolk County District Attorney's office, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A conference in the case is scheduled for later Wednesday in District Court in Central Islip, but defendants are not expected to appear in court.

"She's maintaining her innocence," Tuohy said of Pollina.

Valva's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, a wake for Thomas was scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Mangano Funeral Home in Deer Park. A mass is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church in Melville.