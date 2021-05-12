The first Suffolk police homicide detective to arrive at the Center Moriches home of 8-year-old Thomas Valva after the boy died, testified in court Wednesday that he got permission from the boy’s stepmother to access surveillance video from a network of cameras at the house.

Det. Michael Ronca testified during a pretrial hearing in Riverhead that Angela Pollina, the then-fiance of Thomas’s father Michael Valva, an ex-NYPD officer, provided him with the username and password to the video system on the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2020, the same day that Thomas died from hypothermia.

"She gave me the password along with the user name," said Ronca. "It appeared to me she just provided it from her memory."

Prosecutors allege that Michael Valva and Pollina forced Thomas, who had autism, to sleep in a freezing garage without blankets before his death. Both have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child endangerment related to Thomas’ death and the alleged abuse of both Thomas and his older brother Anthony.

Defense attorneys for Valva, 42, and Pollina, 43, have asked state Supreme Court Justice William Condon to suppress video and audio from a surveillance system at their Center Moriches home, as well as other evidence and as statements allegedly made by the defendants. The defense contends police began searching the house without permission or a search warrant.

Prosecutors have vigorously denied those allegations saying the initial police presence was allowed because they were providing emergency services and investigating the circumstances of Thomas’ death.

Ronca, in his testimony Wednesday, said that an electronics squad detective, who had gotten video showing the driveway of the Valva home from a neighbor’s house, told him he had watched the video and found none showing Thomas falling.

Michael Valva, in a 911 call played in court Tuesday and in statements he made to police on the day Thomas died, said his son fell in the driveway as he ran for the school bus and hit his head, then stopped breathing.

"He stated he was able to see other children leave on the bus but he didn’t see any child falling," said Ronca.

Ronca, in his testimony, also recalled that he was at the home when he received a call from the lead detective in the case saying that Valva had told the detective that Thomas Valva’s clothing was in a bag on the back patio of the home. Ronca said the bag contained pants with soiling on the back and right leg and he instructed another officer to photograph the evidence and collect it.

Ronca said he was still at the home when Valva and Pollina arrived about 2:11 p.m. following Thomas’ death at a hospital that morning. Ronca said the lead detective in the case, in the foyer of the home, asked Pollina for access to the camera system. Ronca said he had identified what appeared to be two different cameras systems outside the home — and several cameras inside the home, including in the den and living room — while conducting a walk-through of the areas where Thomas had been before his death.

"She agreed," Ronca said, referring to Pollina. "She said they can have access. She just needed to retrieve the password from a notebook upstairs."

Roca said Pollina was "upset," which he said was appropriate given the fact that her stepson had just died, but she walked upstairs with him willingly. Ronca said Pollina expressed concern about her daughters, who were at school, and he offered police assistance to retrieve them, but she said she wanted to pick them up on her own.

Once upstairs in the bedroom, Pollina retrieved a notebook from the closet, but did not consult it and just provided the information "from her memory," Ronca said. Pollina then placed the notebook back in the closet, Ronca said, adding that police did not later retrieve it as evidence in the case.

Under questioning from prosecutor Kerriann Kelly, Ronca said neither Valva nor Pollina asked him or any of the Suffolk police officers to leave their home.

A short time later, Ronca testified, Valva was in the kitchen of the home and walked toward him holding his cell.

"He said out loud, ‘Can someone speak to my attorney?’" Ronca said of Valva.

Ronca said he spoke to Shana Curti, Valva’s divorce lawyer, who he said asked him to explain what was happening at the house.

"At any time that you were on the phone with her, did she ask you to leave that house?" Kelly asked.

"No," Ronca replied.

Ronca said his conversation with Curti lasted 20 to 30 seconds before he "passed the phone off" to the lead detective in the case. Ronca said police left the home a few minutes later because crime scene officers were "just about wrapped up in the garage."