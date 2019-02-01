A Queens man is accused of trying to burglarize the same Great Neck-area home twice this week — and biting and dragging the homeowner from the driveway Thursday in a botched getaway, police said.

On Thursday, the homeowner caught and confronted Farbod Hoorizadeh, 27, and “a struggle ensued,” according to Officer Richard Goetchius, a Nassau police spokesman.

As Hoorizadeh tried to flee in his car, parked in the homeowner’s driveway, the homeowner tried to stop Hoorizadeh from leaving and Hoorizadeh bit him on the left arm, Goetchius wrote in a news release. Hoorizadeh put the car in reverse, striking the homeowner with the car door and dragging him, injuring his knee. The police soon arrived and arrested Hoorizadeh. The homeowner was treated at a hospital.

Hoorizadeh was arrested at 3:10 p.m. near the home on Arbor Street in Thomaston, the news release said.

The police later concluded that Hoorizadeh had burglarized the same home on Monday. Goetchius said police detectives tied the two burglaries to Hoorizadeh based on an "investigation" but did not elaborate.

“He got in on Monday, took what he took, and wanted to go back for more,” Goetchius said.

Hoorizadeh was arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead on criminal charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, third-degree attempted burglary and two counts of third-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

He was held on bail of $60,000 bond or $30,000 cash, according to online court records. The judge also issued a temporary order of protection. His next court appearance is Tuesday.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hoorizadeh is represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County.