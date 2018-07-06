TODAY'S PAPER
Nesconset man threatened Rep. Lee Zeldin, Donald Trump supporters, police say

Martin Astrof allegedly threatened to kill supporters of

Martin Astrof allegedly threatened to kill supporters of Rep. Lee Zeldin and President Donald Trump on Friday. Photo Credit: SCPD

A Nesconset man threatened to kill supporters of Rep. Lee Zeldin and President Donald Trump at the congressman's re-election headquarters Friday, then nearly hit a campaign worker as he drove off, Suffolk police said.

Martin Astrof, 75, went to the Republican's headquarters on Terry Road and got angry at a campaign worker there about 11:15 a.m., police said. 

He threatened to kill the worker and other supporters, then backed up his car in an "aggressive manner," nearly striking the worker, police said. Police did not release other details on the threat.

Astrof was arrested in front of his home a short time later and charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony, and second-degree reckless endangerment, police said.

Astrof was being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct. He is to be arraigned Saturday.

In a statement, Zeldin, who represents the 1st Congressional District, said he has received death threats since Trump's election, praised the campaign worker and emphasized that violence has no place in elections: "It is unacceptable to resort to actions to kill or seriously harm political opponents or otherwise incite those violent actions by others," he said.

Zeldin has backed Trump on several key issues, including ending special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He has also been accused of being slow to criticize the president on other issues.

Zeldin was first elected to Congress in 2014 and is running for a third term. 

