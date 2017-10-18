Nassau detectives said they charged three Brooklyn men for allegedly using counterfeit money to buy merchandise and gift cards at a Seaford department store early Wednesday.
Seventh Squad detectives said they have charged the three with grand larceny in connection with a 2:20 a.m. incident at the CVS store at 2250 Seaman’s Neck Rd.
Ackeem Samuels, 22, of Linden Boulevard, Leon Samuels, 23, of East 53rd Street and Akeim Sturkey, 26, of East 52nd Street are scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, police said.
Police said they received a call reporting three men using bogus bills to buy items at the store. When officers arrived, police said, they approached three men who were sitting in a car outside of the store and arrested them. Police said the men had fake $50 and $100 bills in their possession.
Their attorneys could not be reached for comment.
