Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, were convicted on corruptiuon charges Friday. Here is a timeline of the case.

January 2010 to February 2015: Federal prosecutors said Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto engage in a scheme to solicit bribes from a restaurateur, identified as Harendra Singh.

April 2010 to August 2014: Prosecutors said Linda Mangano, the county executive’s wife, gets paid more than $450,000 for a job with Singh, doing “little to no work,” while Singh gets contracts with Nassau County and Town of Oyster Bay, including concession agreements.

January 2010 to December 2013: Prosecutors said Singh is granted a loan for $20 million guaranteed by amendments to concession agreements with Town of Oyster Bay. Edward Mangano “pressures” Venditto to vote on town board resolutions to amend concession agreements on Singh’s behalf.

January 2010 to February 2015: The Manganos receive a massage chair, a Panerai Luminor watch and hardwood flooring from Singh, prosecutors said.

March 2014 to December 2015: FBI serves eight grand jury subpoenas on Town of Oyster Bay.

Jan. 13, 2015: FBI interviews Linda Mangano at the family’s Bethpage residence.

Jan. 15, 2015 to October 2016: The Manganos meet with FBI and “fabricate stories” to explain Linda Mangano’s employment, prosecutors said.

Feb. 3, 2015: FBI serves Linda Mangano with grand jury subpoena also requesting records related to employment for Singh.

May 20, 2015: Linda Mangano provides “fabricated examples of work” she performed for Singh, prosecutors said.

Aug. 21, 2015: FBI raids Singh’s Bethpage offices.

Sept. 9, 2015: Singh is arrested on a 13-count federal indictment. He’s freed on $5 million bond. Six of the counts accused Singh of paying a bribe to a former Oyster Bay deputy town attorney to get an “indirect guarantee” of $32 million in loans for his businesses, including food concessions he ran at town beaches and a town golf course. Other charges included defrauding the IRS by not reporting millions of dollars in wages paid to employees of his restaurants and fraudulently collecting almost $1 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The latter accusation refers to Singh collecting the money for falsely claiming his Water’s Edge restaurant in Long Island City was damaged during superstorm Sandy.

Oct. 23, 2015: FBI interviews Venditto.

Dec. 16, 2015: Singh is rearrested and held without bail. Federal prosecutors said he violated the conditions of his release by fraudulently attempting to obtain a $146,000 loan.

Dec. 18, 2015: Venditto is interviewed by FBI again and claims to have never received anything of value from Singh. Prosecutors said he received limousine services, free use of private office space, discounted rates for events and fundraisers at Singh’s venues.

February 2016: Prosecutors and defense meet to discuss a plea deal for Singh.

June 2016: Singh’s trial date set for Jan. 9, 2017.

October 2016: Singh secretly pleads guilty to bribing Edward Mangano, Venditto and an unnamed New York City official, court papers show.

October 2016: Mangano and Venditto, along with Linda Mangano, are arrested and named in the 13-count federal indictment alleging extortion, bribery, fraud and obstruction charges.

July 13, 2017: Mangano lets pass the deadline to submit ballot petitions to run for another term as county executive as a Republican.

Nov. 21, 2017: Venditto is indicted on 21 new federal criminal charges involving securities fraud in the town’s public offering of more than $1 billion in securities between 2010 and 2016. The superseding indictment adds 21 more counts to the alleged corruption and kickback case that Eastern District federal prosecutors had already brought against Venditto, Edward Mangano and Linda Mangano. The Manganos are not accused in the securities fraud.

Dec. 5, 2017: A federal judge delays for two months the corruption trial of the Manganos and Venditto because Venditto’s attorneys said they needed more time to prepare to fight the additional securities fraud charges.

Jan. 24, 2018: The government unseals Singh’s plea and related documents, as part of discovery disclosed to the Manganos and Venditto as part of their own federal corruption charges.

March 12, 2018: Corruption trial of the Manganos and Venditto kicks off in the federal courthouse in Central Islip with jury selection.

March 14, 2018: Opening arguments in the Mangano-Venditto trial.

May 18, 2018: Corruption case goes to the jury just before 10 a.m.

May 24, 2018: Jury acquits Venditto of all federal corruption charges and resumes deliberations on the Manganos. Venditto still faces state corruption charges unrelated to Singh.

May 31, 2018: The Manganos’ federal corruption trial ends in a mistrial.

Jan. 22, 2019: The Mangano’s federal corruption retrial starts in Central Islip.

Feb. 28: Jurors begin deliberations.

March 8: Jury convicts Edward Mangano of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest wire services fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice. He was acquitted of extortion and one count of honest services wire fraud. Linda Mangano was convicted of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice and two counts of making false statements. She was acquitted of one count of making false statements.