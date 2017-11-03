Police said they have arrested a Plainview man who attempted four robberies within an hour Wednesday night in Nassau County and got away with nothing more valuable than a tip jar from a doughnut shop.

Robert Perdue, 27, of Nassau Avenue, will be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead on one count of robbery in the first degree and three counts of attempted robbery, police said.

Nassau County police declined to say what led them to Perdue.

Perdue was charged in a string of mostly failed robberies that included one where a store owner threatened him with a stapler, another victim ducked behind a counter, a third victim said there was no key for the cash register, and the fourth victim, a 69-year-old woman, simply refused to hand over her purse, police said.

The first crime was at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday when a man entered the Burger King on Old Country Road in Plainview, Nassau County police said.

The man, now believed to be Perdue, displayed a handgun and demanded money, but the employee ducked behind the counter and the suspect fled without any proceeds, police said.

Perdue entered Uncle Pete’s Gyro & Pizza on Woodbury Road in Hicksville at 8:55 p.m. and demanded cash, police said.

The owner saw that Perdue had a handgun in his waistband, so he picked up a stapler from the counter and threatened to throw it at him, police said.

Once again, Perdue fled without any proceeds, police said.

At 9:05 p.m. he went into Dunkin’ Donuts on Jericho Turnpike in Syosset, displayed a handgun and demanded that an employee give him cash from the register, police said.

The employee said the register needed a key to open it, enraging Perdue, who pushed the register to the floor, took a tip jar from the counter and fled, police said.

At 9:25 p.m., Perdue went up to a 69-year-old woman in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s on South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview and demanded her purse, police said.

“The victim refused and the subject then fled through the parking lot without any proceeds,” police said in a statement released a few hours after the crimes.