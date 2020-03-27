A Queens woman is under arrest and police are seeking an accomplice after officers found a car lifted with a floor jack, its tires removed, and two people running from the scene early Thursday in Valley Stream, Nassau County police said.

Police said that Ashley Suarez, 29, of Ozone Park, was arrested not far from the scene on Frank Street. She was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree auto stripping and possession of burglar tools after police said Fifth Precinct officers found four stolen tires and rims in the rear seat of a nearby car.

The accomplice is still being sought.

Police said officers responding to a 911 call for a larceny in progress at 3:27 a.m. Thursday found a white Honda Accord with its passenger window smashed. The car was lifted with a floor jack, its wheels removed and the suspects running.

Following the apprehension of Suarez, police said the officers found the stolen tires and rims in a car parked behind the Honda.

Suarez is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not clear if she was represented by an attorney.