Police looking for Ronkonkoma tire slasher

Police are asking for the public's help in solving an incident that saw the tires slashed on more than 10 vehicles New Year's Day in Ronokonkoma.

Suffolk County police said the vehicles were parked on Peconic and Easton streets and said they all had their tires slashed between midnight and 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Investigators said it isn't immediately clear whether the incident involved a single suspect or multiple suspects.

The Fifth Precinct Crime Section is investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters also can submit information by utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips. They can also submit online at www.P3Tips.com.