Two men were shot outside a Port Jefferson bar early Saturday morning, Suffolk police said, without revealing the extent of any injuries.

The location of the approximately 1:56 a.m. shooting was Tommy's Place, at 109 Main St., police said.

Anyone who can help detectives should call 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates