Huntington Station man sexually abused young men, State Police say

Miguel A. Duenas, 35, of Huntington Station is charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse. Photo Credit: New York State Police

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com
A Huntington Station man faces misdemeanor charges in the sexual abuse of men, State Police said.

Miguel A. Duenas, 35, was arrested after several incidents in which he touched young adult men in Brentwood without their consent, State Police said in a news release.

He will be arraigned July 31 on charges of forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse, police said.

