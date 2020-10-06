Police chase leads to discovery of two dead in Bellport home

Homicide detectives discovered the bodies of two people at the home of a man who died from a self-inflicted neck wound after a police chase Tuesday, a Suffolk police official said.

Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, the commanding officer of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad, said a Fifth Precinct COPE officer attempted to pull over the driver at the intersection of Route 112 and Montauk Highway in East Patchogue about 10 a.m.

The man drove away about 30 mph, Beyrer said, and at one point pulled over to let a passenger get out. The vehicle continued north on Washington Avenue when the officer saw what Beyrer described as "furtive movements" inside the vehicle.

A short time, later the vehicle crashed into a utility pole in front of 132 Washington Ave. The officer ran to the car and saw that the man was bleeding profusively from the neck. The officer pulled the man from the car, called for an ambulance and administered first aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Beyrer said.

The driver, whose identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin, had slit his own throat, according to police.

Police tentatively identified the man as a resident of a home on Doane Avenue in Bellport. Homicide detectives entered the home after nobody answered the door and found the body of a man and a woman. Beyrer said they appeared to be related.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death and identify the victims.