A Commack woman tried to avoid getting traffic tickets by calling 911 to report two gun-toting men running down the street, police said — in what turned out to be the first of two similar cases in the past week.

Marie Toussaint, 40, of Jericho Turnpike, was arrested Tuesday, charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident and second-degree obstructing governmental administration after the traffic stop Oct. 23, Suffolk County police said.

Three days later, a Bay Shore woman, Alfreda Chaplin, 43, was arrested and charged after she falsely told an officer she was racing to the hospital to see her dying mom, police said. After the officer, skeptical of her story, offered to follow her, Chaplin called 911 to falsely claim she was being threatened at gunpoint by her husband on Sunrise Highway in Oakdale — all in an attempt to get out of a ticket.

Police said Toussaint was stopped at 11:18 a.m. on Oct. 23 by a Second Precinct officer on Jericho Turnpike near Larkfield Road in Commack.

The officer initiated the stop because, police said, Toussaint did not have valid registration plates on her 2011 Toyota Highlander. Officials said that when the officer, having interviewed Toussaint, returned to his patrol car to write the summons, she called 911 — reporting two men with guns were “running down the street” in the vicinity of the traffic stop. Officers from the Second Precinct and Fourth Precinct responded, police said, but a search of the area found the call to be unfounded. The officer who had initially stopped Toussaint also responded to the supposed emergency, releasing her without writing any summonses, police said.

An investigation later determined Toussaint had made the call from her vehicle, police said, and she surrendered Tuesday.

In addition to the charges against her, police said Toussaint also received four summonses for the original infractions.

She is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Cental Islip on Jan. 11, police said.