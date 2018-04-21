Nassau County police arrested a man who had an illegal firearm in Uniondale early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers found the weapon after they tussled with the suspect, Sonny Gorham, and the handgun fell to the ground, police said.

Gorham was a front-seat passenger in a 2003 Nissan going north on Nassau Road that failed to stay in its lane about 12:36 a.m., police said in a news release.

When officers pulled the Nissan over, Gorham, from Harlem, was uncooperative and struggled with the cops, police said. Gorham’s jacket came off and the gun fell to the pavement, police said.

Gorham ran away but was found a short time later near the intersection of Pine Street and Brookside Avenue, police said.

The 26-year-old female driver of the Nissan was issued three tickets for traffic violations, police said.

Gorham was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminal possession of a firearm.

He was arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead and was ordered held on $40,000 bond or $20,000 cash, court records show.

Gorham’s attorney could not be reached for comment.