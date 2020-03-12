A Suffolk County cop pulled over a driver in North Babylon and placed the passenger in handcuffs Thursday, only to be clipped by the vehicle, when the suspect hopped back in and the driver peeled off, police said.

The unidentified officer pulled over the driver behind the wheel of the 2017 Mercedes shortly after 6 p.m. on Woods Road, police said.

That’s when the stop took an unexpected turn for the officer, police said.

“The male passenger was outside the vehicle in handcuffs, being interviewed by the officer when the passenger jumped back into the vehicle and the female driver drove away,” police said in a statement. “The officer, who was clipped by the fleeing vehicle, entered his car and followed the suspects for approximately two blocks before losing sight of the Mercedes,” police said.

But the driver and her handcuffed passenger's time on the run was short-lived, police said.

The driver lost control on the westbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway, near exit 34, and struck two vehicles, a 2013 Scion and a 2003 GMC, police said.

Officers were not in pursuit of the Mercedes at the time , officials said.

The officer struck by the Mercedes and the occupants of the Scion and GMC were treated for minor injuries, police said.

The unidentified driver and passenger in the Mercedes were arrested and treated at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, officials said. Their conditions were not released Thursday night. Police said charges were pending. It was not clear why the officer originally made the stop or handcuffed the passenger.