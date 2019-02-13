The Bellport teen accused of killing three people while fleeing from police was driving a stolen sport utility vehicle so fast that it split another car in half, Suffolk County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Suffolk District Judge James Saladino ordered Nahriek Belford, 17, held on $500,000 cash bail or bond during an arraignment at Stony Brook University Medical Center, where he is recovering from injuries from Saturday’s fatal crash.

Brendan Ahern, the bureau chief of the Suffolk District Attorney’s vehicular crimes unit, said investigators suspect Belford may have been smoking marijuana prior to the crash. Ahern said Belford does not have a criminal record but is a member of the Bloods’ Natural Born Killers set.

Belford has been charged with reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, but Ahern said the charges will be upgraded after a grand jury investigation.

Suffolk police said Jerome Weingarten, 74, of Middle Island and his wife Randee, 71, were killed after Belford plowed into their Honda CRV at a deadly speed.

Belford’s half-brother Angelo Belford, 17, a passenger in the stolen Nissan Rogue, was also killed in the crash, police said. Another passenger in the Nissan, Jaquelle Funderburke, 16, was also seriously injured.