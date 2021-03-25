Bellport man sentenced to 8 years in prison for crash that killed 3

Two families grieved in the same Suffolk courtroom Thursday as a judge sentenced a 19-year-old man to eight years in prison for causing a 2019 Middle Island crash that killed a couple who had just marked their 50th wedding anniversary – along with his own brother.

Defendant Nahriek Belford stood before Acting State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho, the family of crash victims Jerome and Randee Weingarten, and his own relatives and asked for forgiveness after some of them spoke of their pain.

"I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart," Belford said, quoting from the Bible and promising to better himself as a man.

"I pray for all of you every day," he added.

The Bellport man also spoke of the love he had for his late 19-year-old brother, Angelo Belford, who died on top of him in the wreckage, and apologized to their father for his disobedience and public shame.

The Belford brothers’ father also stood in court before addressing the Weingarten family in an emotional plea for forgiveness.

"I’m so sorry for what happened to your family," Alphonso Belford said, while also describing his own family’s suffering after one son, then only 17, became responsible for another son’s death.

In February, the defendant pleaded guilty to manslaughter, felony assault and unlawfully fleeing police.

The crash on Feb. 9, 2019 happened after authorities said Belford fled from police in a stolen car. Law enforcement officials said a Suffolk police officer tried to pull over Belford, who was behind the wheel of a Nissan Rogue, after seeing him go through a stop sign in Yaphank.

But prosecutors said the teenage motorist sped away, going through red lights, crossing into oncoming traffic and reaching more than 100 mph before the deadly wreck minutes later on Route 25 in Middle Island.

At about 11:50 p.m., the Nissan hit a Honda CRV whose driver was trying to turn left onto Birchwood Park Drive. Authorities said the impact split the Honda in half and killed Jerome Weingarten, 74, and Randee Weingarten, 71. The parents of three and grandparents of six had been returning to their nearby home after a dinner out and died "a few seconds and a few feet from safety," one of their daughters said in court Thursday.

All of the couple’s children and one of their grandchildren spoke at the sentencing, remembering Randee as someone whose laughter filled a room and Jerome as someone who gave the best advice before both their lives ended at the same time.

"I hope you learn and make amends while you can. Life goes fast," Bryant Weingarten, the couple’s grandson, told Belford in a statement that prosecutor Jacob Delauter read after the young man became too emotional to continue.

The crash also seriously injured a 16-year-old friend of Belford’s who also was a passenger in the Nissan, along with Belford himself.

The defendant’s attorney, Matt Hereth, said Belford would see the scars on his face from the crash the rest of his life. The Legal Aid attorney said his client was "filled with guilt, regret and remorse" and was "taking responsibility for his role in this tragedy."

But Hereth also said the veteran police officer who pursued Belford could have stopped pursuing him at a high speed for more than five minutes as they covered more than six miles.

"He knew the risks that were involved … It’s our opinion that he did not follow the procedures," Hereth said of the officer.

The 911 dispatcher told the officer "to use caution and to not unreasonably endanger the lives of the public or other officers, but he continued that pursuit," the defense attorney added.

Suffolk police launched an internal investigation after the crash to see if the officer observed department protocol. A department spokeswoman said after Belford’s guilty plea that the agency wouldn’t be able to provide an update on that probe "due to the ongoing criminal case."

Suffolk police didn’t immediately respond to a request Thursday asking about the status of the probe.

"Ultimately, you’re responsible. You did this," the judge said to the defendant, before meting out his penalty.

Camacho also told Belford not to forget how much people were hurting because of him as he spent time in his prison cell. Then the judge echoed the words of one of the Weingartens’ children, telling Belford to "do good and be good" in memory of the victims.