A driver who fled police in a stolen car before causing a Middle Island crash that killed three people pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday, Suffolk prosecutors said.

Nahriek Belford, now 19, also admitted to felony charges of assault and unlawfully fleeing police, according to a spokeswoman for District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Authorities said a police officer tried to pull over Belford, a reputed Bloods gang member, on the night of Feb. 9, 2019, after seeing the stolen Nissan Rogue he was driving go through a stop sign.

But prosecutors said the then-17-year-old the motorist sped away, going through red lights, crossing into oncoming traffic and reaching 106 mph before the deadly wreck four minutes later on Route 25.

At about 11:50 p.m., the Nissan hit a Honda CRV whose driver was trying to turn left onto Birchwood Park Drive. Authorities said the impact split the Honda in half and killed its occupants, Jerome Weingarten, 74, and his wife, Randee Weingarten, 71.

Law enforcement officials said the crash also killed Belford’s brother, Angelo Belford, 19, and seriously injured Jaquelle Funderburke, 16 — both of whom were Nissan passengers.

Court records show the defendant initially pleaded not guilty in March 2019 after an indictment charged him with offenses that included manslaughter, felony assault charges, unlawfully fleeing police, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The defendant has remained jailed in Suffolk County after not posting his $500,000 bond.

The Weingartens had been married 50 years and were the parents of three and grandparents of six, their son Jason Weingarten previously told Newsday. His mother was a retired bookkeeper who liked to play mahjong and his father did tax preparation work and was a fan of the New York Rangers and Jets, he also said.

Police said after the crash that the Nissan had been stolen two days earlier in East Patchogue and its license plates had been stolen from another vehicle.

They also said the veteran officer involved in the encounter had followed the Nissan while radioing for backup.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said in the aftermath that the department had launched an internal investigation to see if the officer observed department protocols while following the Nissan for less than five miles before the crash. An update on the status of that probe wasn’t immediately available Thursday.

Police also said after the crash that Belford was suspected of driving under the influence because he had trouble staying in his lane. But his indictment didn’t include any alcohol or drug-related charges.

Defense atttorney Lani Houston of Suffolk’s Legal Aid Society said at the time of Belford’s initial arraignment that he denied being a gang member and that a larger investigation into police pursuits needed to be done. She no longer represents Belford and his new attorney couldn’t be immediately reached Thursday.

But Sini previously disagreed with the defense attorney’s call for a larger investigation, saying three people died because of Belford’s actions.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho scheduled Belford's sentencing for March 25.