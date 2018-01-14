Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the theft of a pickup truck in Riverhead following a pursuit of the suspects that went past the town police headquarters early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Riverhead police said they received a call shortly before 2:30 a.m. about a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck being stolen from a home on Booker Drive.

According to a news release, “A short time later,” patrol units located the vehicle on Northville Turnpike near a Kmart store, and while attempting to stop the truck, a brief chase ensued.

The driver of the pickup, Eleeam Sanchez, 17, of Ludlam Avenue, Flanders, struck a tree on East Main Street near Fairway Avenue after leading police on the chase through town streets and roadways including Elton Street, Robinson Parkway, Prospect Place, Main Street and Howell Avenue, where police headquarters is located, police said.

Police said Sanchez then bailed out of the truck and fled on foot but was taken into custody in the rear yard of a building on East Main Street.

Sanchez had one passenger with him — Gino Florian, also 17, of East Main Street in Riverhead, police said.

Florian was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of a broken arm, police said.

Sanchez is charged with third-degree grand larceny, third degree criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful fleeing a police officer, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury.

Florian is charged with third degree grand larceny and third degree possession of stolen property.