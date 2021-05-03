The wake of the NYPD highway officer from Long Island who was killed last week after being struck by an alleged drunken driver will be held Monday in Greenlawn.

Anastasios Tsakos, 43, was fatally struck by a motorist who authorities said was speeding, drunk and driving on a suspended license. Tsakos was hit as he directed traffic from an earlier crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens in the early morning of April 27.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday from 2 to 9 p.m. at Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church on 1 Shrine Place in Greenlawn. The funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Last week, NYPD officers lined the streets of Manhattan as a police motorcade carried the body of the East Northport cop from the city medical examiner's office to a Queens funeral home ahead of the services this week.

Tsakos joined the NYPD in January 2007 and was assigned to Highway Unit 3 in August 2014, the NYPD said. His death is the first NYPD line-of-duty death this year, the department said.

A GoFundMe page set up to help support Tsakos' widow, Irene, and their 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son had raised more than $198,000 as of Sunday evening.

A separate fundraiser set up by a crowdfunding platform for police and military families has raised more than $80,000.

The driver Jessica Beauvais, 32, of Hempstead, has been charged with 13 counts, including second-degree aggravated manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter, authorities said.

A judge last week ordered Beauvais to be held without bail during her arraignment at Queens Criminal Court.