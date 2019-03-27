After thinking about it overnight, the Bellport man charged with killing five people while fleeing from police in a stolen car decided Wednesday morning to reject a plea deal in the case and go to trial.

"Now is the time to decide," state Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho told Jamel Turner, 24, after he was brought in handcuffs into the Central Islip courtrooom. "What do you want to do, sir?"

Turner asked if there was any way to plead guilty to a non-violent crime and get less than the 30 years prosecutors had offered, but Camacho reminded Turner, "There were five people who were killed. Thirty years is as low as they will go."

With that, Turner said he didn't want the offer and Assistant District Attorney Brendan Ahern began outlining some of the evidence he would seek to introduce at the trial, which is scheduled to begin next week with jury selection.

If Turner is convicted of second-degree murder and dozens of other charges, he faces 50 years to life in prison.

Ahern said he wanted to present evidence of Turner's drug dealing, because that is the reason he said Turner had associates rent the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro SS, why he failed to return it even after it was reported stolen and why he fled from police on Feb. 14, 2018.

Turner initially got his associates to rent him a Chrysler 300 in return for drugs, but requested the Camaro after he decided the 300 wasn't fast enough in case he needed "to get busy on the boys," his term for running from police, Ahern said. Turner couldn't rent cars himself because his license was revoked, Ahern said.

"The drug sales are going to be how and why he secures these vehicles," Ahern said.

Ahern said the same mobile phone number that was paired to the Camaro that day was used in Turner's various drug sales. Crack cocaine packaged for sale was found in the wreckage of the Camaro after the crash, Ahern said.

After the Camaro wasn't returned to the rental company, Ahern said the company reported it stolen. The car's OnStar system allowed police to track it, and they set up a blockade to stop Turner that day, Ahern said.

But Turner drove off the road around the blockade and took to Middle Country Road in the Ridge area, going as fast as 154 mph down the center turning lane, scattering motorists on both sides of the road, Ahern said.

"Witnesses are going to describe him driving like a torpedo," Ahern said. As he spoke, some friends and family of Turner's were removed from the courtroom for causing a minor disruption.

When Turner ran into the back of a Mazda, his friend Lonidell Skinner, 19, of Bellport and his Pomeranian were ejected from the Camaro and killed. All four people in the Mazda — Jacquelyn McCoy, 55, her daughter Mary Alice Booker, 36, and son Anthony McCoy, 33, and his girlfriend, Tameka Foster, 42 — burned to death. Jacquelyn McCoy lived in Calverton. Her daughter, son and Foster lived in Ridge.

Camacho said he will consider Ahern's request to introduce drug sale evidence, and told the defendant: "Mr. Turner, as you can tell, this is going to be a long and complicated trial."

Defense attorney Scott Gross of Garden City declined to comment Wednesday morning.