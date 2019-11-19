TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Shots fired, two arrested in Jericho 

Vincent Tasso.

Vincent Tasso. Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Officers responding to a call of shots being fired Monday night at a Jericho motel arrested a man and woman, Nassau County police said.

The male suspect, identified as Vincent Tasso, 24, of Glen Head, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree grand larceny, police said. The female suspect, identified as Molly Dutrow, 25, also of the same Glen Head address, was arrested on an open New York State parole warrant.

The 911 call reporting shots fired was received at 8:55 p.m., police said. According to detectives, the incident occurred at the Meadowbrook Motor Lodge at 440 Jericho Tpke. and involved Tasso, who police said "was observed in the parking lot with what appeared to be a handgun" that he fired multiple times in the direction of a nearby gas station. There were no reported injuries.

Arriving officers said Tasso was seen running through the rear of the building with Dutrow before both were detained.

Detectives said the subsequent investigation linked Tasso to a grand larceny that occurred last Thursday in Hicksville. Police did not immediately provide details of that incident.

Both Tasso and Dutrow were scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

