Long Island Crime

Cops: Two arrested after assault, robbery at Staples in Levittown

Justin Davis, 21, left, and Barrington Gray, 33.

Justin Davis, 21, left, and Barrington Gray, 33. Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Two men, one of whom police said assaulted a woman working at a Staples store in Levittown, were arrested after a police pursuit Tuesday morning and charged with robbery for stealing a chair.

Nassau County police said Justin Davis, 21, and Barrington Gray, 33, both of Brandon Avenue, North Amityville, were arrested after the robbery gone wrong and the subsequent pursuits, one in the getaway car and another after they stopped on an entrance ramp to the Southern State Parkway and tried to flee on foot.

Both were charged with second-degree robbery. Police said Davis was additionally charged with second-degree assault and third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Police said the incident began just after 10:30 a.m., when Davis and Gray tried to walk out of the Staples store on Hempstead Turnpike with unpaid merchandise including a printer and an office chair.

Confronted by the store manager, police said, Davis hit the 41-year-old woman in the head with the printer box, causing a minor head injury. Davis then dropped the printer on the ground as he and Gray fled with the office chair to a gray Mitsubishi and drove out of the lot as employees called 911.

The pair didn't get far, though, police said.

First, the two were spotted by police and ditched the car on an entrance ramp to the Southern State and tried to then flee on foot, police said. But Gray, who was the passenger, was arrested at 10:46 a.m.

Police said Davis struck an officer trying to arrest him, cutting his ear, then ran off — only to be caught a short time later in a nearby sump. He was arrested at 11:22 a.m., police said.

Both Davis and Gray face arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

