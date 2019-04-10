Two people were charged with criminal possession of controlled substances following an investigation that allegedly turned up cocaine, oxycodone and other drugs, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini announced Wednesday.

Sini’s office alleges Jonathan Goldberg, 48, of Northport, sold illegal drugs at Ruvo Restaurant in Greenlawn on March 22 and was arrested with four ounces of cocaine by Northport Police.

When police went to execute a search warrant of Goldberg’s house, they saw Denise Streeker, 42, of Manorville, leaving in a vehicle, according to a news release. Police stopped her and allegedly found half an ounce of oxycodone pills, about 85 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, about one pound of marijuana and about $26,700 cash.

“This investigation did not stop with the arrest of one defendant,” Sini said in a news release. “Because of the dedication of the Northport Police Department, we were able to identify an accomplice who was allegedly attempting to remove the main target’s drug stash from his home after he was arrested.”

The investigation was conducted by the district attorney’s heroin task force, which includes the Northport Police Department.

Goldberg was charged with six felony counts of criminal possession of controlled substances and Streeker with four felony counts of criminal possession of controlled substances.

Both pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Suffolk County Court before Judge Philip Goglas. Goglas set bail for Goldberg at $100,000 cash or $250,000 bond and $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond for Streeker. Goldberg faces up 10 years in prison on his top count, and Streeker up to nine years. They are due back in court on April 19.