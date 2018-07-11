Two shot by gunman in Hempstead, police say
Two men were hit by bullets from a gunman wearing a ski mask early Wednesday in Hempstead, Nassau police said.
The suspect had approached two men, ages 20 and 22, and argued with them about 4:45 a.m. on Jackson Street, police said.
He shot the pair and ran off, police said. An Uber driver took the victims to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.
A detailed description on the shooter was not available, police said.
Third Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call 911 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.
