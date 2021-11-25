A man who police said was an Uber driver on the way to pick up a customer was among five people arrested in Suffolk County late Wednesday and early Thanksgiving Day for allegedly driving while intoxicated, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ezio Casimirri Jr., 46, of Bellport, was stopped on Nicolls Road, north of Greenbelt Parkway, after he was allegedly driving 80 mph, Suffolk sheriff's office said in a news release. He registered a blood alcohol concentration of .10 and was arrested for DWI, police said. He told a sheriff’s deputy that he was en route to pick up an Uber customer, police said.

Casimirri was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday and released on his own recognizance, according to online court records.

In addition to Casimirri, a Holbrook woman was arrested for aggravated DWI for allegedly driving while with a blood alcohol concentration of .21, police said. She had been pulled over on Veterans Highway north of Sunrise Highway for failure to maintain lane and not having lights on at night.

Three other Suffolk residents were cited for DWI.