TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Uber driver among 5 arrested for DWI, Suffolk sheriff's office says

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com @DavidOlson11
Print

A man who police said was an Uber driver on the way to pick up a customer was among five people arrested in Suffolk County late Wednesday and early Thanksgiving Day for allegedly driving while intoxicated, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ezio Casimirri Jr., 46, of Bellport, was stopped on Nicolls Road, north of Greenbelt Parkway, after he was allegedly driving 80 mph, Suffolk sheriff's office said in a news release. He registered a blood alcohol concentration of .10 and was arrested for DWI, police said. He told a sheriff’s deputy that he was en route to pick up an Uber customer, police said.

Casimirri was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday and released on his own recognizance, according to online court records.

In addition to Casimirri, a Holbrook woman was arrested for aggravated DWI for allegedly driving while with a blood alcohol concentration of .21, police said. She had been pulled over on Veterans Highway north of Sunrise Highway for failure to maintain lane and not having lights on at night.

Three other Suffolk residents were cited for DWI.

David Olson poses for an employee headshot at

David Olson covers health care. He has worked at Newsday since 2015 and previously covered immigration, multicultural issues and religion at The Press-Enterprise in Southern California.

Latest Long Island News

Rhonda Taylor, Uniondale's assistant superintendent for Curriculum and
Analysis: More than 60% of LI students who took ELAs in grades 3-8 were proficient or advanced
Suffolk officials Jon Kaiman and Vanessa Baird-Streeter discuss
Search for Suffolk's next top cop enters final stage
Sunny skies on Thanksgiving gave Eddie Huse, 2,
LI weather: A wet Black Friday for Long Island shoppers
NYPD Officer Alejandra Jacobs is released Thursday from
1 of 2 NYPD officers shot in Bronx gunfight released from hospital
Images displayed by the South Fork Wind Farm
Early review of South Fork Wind Farm found power shortfalls
Boss Baby was working on Thanksgiving.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, complete with crowds, returns
Didn’t find what you were looking for?