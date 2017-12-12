TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 46° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 46° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Uber driver exposed himself to passenger, police say

Uber driver Taylor Evans, 24, of Elmont, was

Uber driver Taylor Evans, 24, of Elmont, was arrested Dec. 11, 2017, charged with exposing himself to a passenger at 7:30 a.m. in Garden City, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

An Uber driver from Elmont exposed himself to a female passenger he had picked up in Bethpage, police said.

Taylor Evans, 24, of Connie Lane picked up the woman Monday morning and exposed himself about 7:30 a.m. as they were driving on Old County Road in Garden City, according to a news release from Nassau County police.

“The defendant kept exposing himself for the duration of the ride,” police said.

Evans was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead on a charge of public lewdness after being arrested by Garden City police, the release said.

Police said anyone else who feels they may have been a victim should call the Garden City Police Department at 516-465-4150.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A car smashed into a house on Orleans Car plows into Suffolk house, police say
Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino delivers Committees spent $1.6M in town's elections
Tim Green of Brookhaven National Laboratory on Wednesday, Lab unlocks mysteries of science for 70 years
Suffolk County is home to many drug manufacturers, Task force set to boost manufacturing
A rendering shows the 195,000-square-foot e-commerce warehouse Lincoln Developer to build e-commerce warehouse
The Hampton Bays home offers waterfront views on $2.395M LI home got designer makeover
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE