An Uber driver from Elmont exposed himself to a female passenger he had picked up in Bethpage, police said.

Taylor Evans, 24, of Connie Lane picked up the woman Monday morning and exposed himself about 7:30 a.m. as they were driving on Old County Road in Garden City, according to a news release from Nassau County police.

“The defendant kept exposing himself for the duration of the ride,” police said.

Evans was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead on a charge of public lewdness after being arrested by Garden City police, the release said.

Police said anyone else who feels they may have been a victim should call the Garden City Police Department at 516-465-4150.