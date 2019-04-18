An Uber driver responsible for the death of a Cold Spring Harbor teen who fell from the roof of the driver’s vehicle while “car surfing” in September pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree manslaughter, Suffolk prosecutors said.

Danyal Cheema, 24, of Huntington Station, faces at least 10 months in prison when he is sentenced at a later date by Suffolk County acting Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho.

“This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided had the defendant not conducted himself in such a reckless matter,” Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a statement.

Cheema was working as an Uber driver on Sept. 23 when he picked up Ryan Mullen, 15, of Cold Spring Harbor, and two other teenagers in his Toyota Highlander on Cove Road in Huntington.

The passengers asked Cheema for permission to “car surf,” or ride on the roof of the vehicle as it was moving, and offered him $70 cash. The passengers ultimately paid Cheema $40 and he allowed them to climb onto the roof of the vehicle while at an intersection.

Mullen, a student at St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, fell off the vehicle and struck his head on the roadway as Cheema drove on Cove Road.

Cheema drove the three teens to their destination in Huntington, and Mullen died of his injuries in his sleep later that day, prosecutors said.

“This is a sad day for both families,” said Cheema’s attorney, Christopher Renfroe of Queens. “My client is remorseful about what happened. My condolences go out to the family, and I know my client feels the same way.”