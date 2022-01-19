Teen testifies Uber driver asked her out for drinks, canceled her planned route

An alleged kidnapping victim testified Wednesday that Uber driver Sean Williams kept asking her to get drinks after she said she was underage, canceled the route from a Sweet 16 party to her Merrick home and went the wrong way.

"I was so scared. I’ve never been that scared before in my life," the 18-year-old said as she described taking refuge inside a McDonald’s in Brooklyn during the July 2019 encounter.

Newsday is not publishing the name of Williams' accuser because it's alleged she was the victim of a sexually-motivated crime while a minor.

Then 15 and now a college freshman, the witness told Nassau County Court jurors she got away from Williams by saying she had to use the bathroom before he pulled over at the Linden Boulevard fast food restaurant. She said she heard the doors of his BMW unlock before she got out, went inside and called 911 after speaking to employees.

Williams, 34, of Brooklyn, is standing trial on felony charges of kidnapping and kidnapping as a sexually-motivated crime and misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and unlawful imprisonment.

Prosecutors say Williams picked up the teenager at The Sands Atlantic Beach on the night of July 12, 2019, before "hitting on her" and asking her to get dinner and drinks after she told him she was too young to drive. They say Williams canceled the Uber route in Long Beach before heading to Brooklyn instead of to the teenager’s home, asking personal questions of the victim as "it became clear that what he wanted was sex."

But Williams’ lawyers contend there was a miscommunication and the passenger agreed to get dinner and perhaps a drink before changing her mind. Williams assumed the passenger was at least 18 because of Uber age policy for riders who are alone, according to the defense.

The alleged victim told prosecutor Matthew Perry Wednesday she got uncomfortable when she told Williams she was underage and he said: "Wow, you could have fooled me." She said he also told her he "was getting very excited," after driving in the wrong direction — a comment she said she felt was "sexually charged" and that "disgusted" her.

"He also said he liked my vibe," the witness said, recalling something Williams allegedly told her after she picked out a rap song to play on his phone earlier in the ride.

During a cross-examination, the witness acknowledged during questioning by defense attorney Jason Russo that she never told a detective about the "vibe" comment or that Williams had given her his phone and she played his music. She also said Williams never touched her and didn't say that he wanted to do anything to her sexually.

Earlier in her testimony, the 18-year-old also told the prosecutor she had stayed in a cash register area with McDonald's employees while awaiting police. She said Williams came inside at one point and asked what she was doing before she said she was getting food and he seemed confused and left.

Under cross-examination about that alleged conversation, the witness told Russo she had seen surveillance video from McDonald's. Russo then asked if she agreed that the exchange with Williams — which he said isn't on the video — didn't happen.

"I don't know, I was really scared at that point," the witness replied.

Jurors will hear closing arguments Thursday.