Former Uber driver acquitted of kidnapping charge but convicted of child endangerment

A former Uber driver was overcome with emotion Thursday after a Nassau jury found he hadn't kidnapped a 15-year-old girl he picked up from a Sweet 16 party in Atlantic Beach in the summer of 2019.

"Thank you, everyone! Thank you, everyone!" Sean Williams told jurors before he went to his crying mother's side and collapsed into her arms.

The Nassau County Court jury deliberated for about four hours before clearing Williams, 34, of Brooklyn, of felony kidnapping charges and a misdemeanor unlawful imprisonment charge. They convicted him of a child endangerment charge that still has him facing up to a year in jail.

The verdict followed testimony a day earlier from Williams’ teenage passenger, who told jurors her encounter with him was the scariest time of her life.

"I didn't know if I was going to get home that night," she said.

Now 18, the college freshman testified that Williams kept asking her to get drinks after she said she was underage, canceled the route to her Merrick home and drove her to Brooklyn instead. Newsday is not publishing the teenager’s name because it was alleged she was the victim of a sexually-motivated crime while a minor.

The Nassau district attorney’s office had alleged Williams picked up the teenager at The Sands Atlantic Beach on the night of July 12, 2019, before "hitting on her" and asking her to get dinner and drinks after she told him she was too young to drive.

Prosecutors said Williams canceled the Uber route while in Long Beach before heading towards his home in Brooklyn’s Canarsie section, asking personal questions of the teenager that made it clear that he wanted sex. But prosecutors also said the teenager was "clever enough to keep her cool" and escaped Williams, who they alleged intended to sexually assault her at his home.

Williams pulled over at a McDonald’s on Linden Boulevard after the teenager said she had to use the bathroom. She then went inside and called 911 after speaking to employees.

Defense attorney Jason Russo contended during the trial before Acting State Supreme Court Justice Howard Sturim that there was a miscommunication and the passenger agreed to get dinner and perhaps a drink with Williams before changing her mind. Williams assumed the passenger was at least 18 because of Uber age policy for riders who are alone, according to his defense team.

Russo on Thursday told jurors in his closing argument that the charges against Williams were "a perverse manipulation" of the truth of what happened between his client and the passenger. He said the teenager decided to spend time with Williams and then changed her mind and "had to get out of the situation that she put herself in."

Russo also told jurors there was a "tremendous amount of reasonable doubt," with the alleged victim delivering "robotic" testimony and even inventing an exchange with Williams that surveillance video from McDonald’s showed had never happened.

The teenager testified that Williams came inside McDonald’s at one point and asked what she was doing before she told him she was getting food and he seemed confused and left.

Prosecutor Matthew Perry tried to deflect that defense argument about a fabrication Thursday by telling jurors that the video didn’t include audio and Williams could have screamed to the teenager from outside the store. He also argued that a figure could been seen on the video peering inside McDonald’s while the teenager looked towards the door in fear.

Perry said in his closing argument that if jurors focused on Williams’ actions, the evidence of his guilt was overwhelming.

"She told the defendant she was a minor. She told him he was going the wrong way. He knew what he did. He just didn’t care," the prosecutor added.

A district attorney's office spokesman said after the verdict that prosecutors would defer comment until Williams' sentencing.

The judge scheduled that proceeding for March 22.