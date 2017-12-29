A Seaford man was arrested Friday after he made unauthorized purchases on the American Express credit card of an 81-year-old woman who hired him to do carpentry work, State Police said.

Michael C. Flood, 57, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and faces arraignment Friday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Flood “entered into a contract” with the victim “to conduct carpentry work” at her Seaford residence, police said.

The victim gave Flood her American Express card “for the purpose of purchasing materials related to the job,” police said.

Flood used the card to buy “materials related to the job” and he also made nearly $1,500 in “purchases of materials including food and beverages that were not authorized” by the victim, police said.

State Police urge anyone who may have been victimized by the suspect to confidentially call State Police Farmingdale at 631-756-3300.