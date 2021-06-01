The screams of a grandmother and the quick actions of an uncle saved a 3-year-old girl when an alleged drunk driver careened onto a sidewalk in an otherwise quiet neighborhood Memorial Day afternoon in Syosset, Nassau County police said.

Police said the girl suffered abrasions to her face and legs after she was grabbed and shielded by her 33-year-old uncle, who suffered facial fractures when he was hit by the gray 2020 Hyundai sedan near the intersection of Ann Drive and Betty Street at 4:36 p.m. Monday.

The identities of the victims were not released. Police said both were transported to nearby hospitals by police ambulance.

The driver of the car, identified by police as Datt Varum, 36, of Syosset, was arrested by Second Precinct officers at the scene. Police said Varum had "red glassy eyes" and "slurred speech" and said officers determined he was intoxicated.

Police said the girl was on the sidewalk outside a home when her grandmother saw the car and screamed. It was then, police said, that the girl's uncle grabbed her, shielding the toddler as the Hyundai "left the roadway on the wrong side" of the street, striking both the girl and her uncle on the sidewalk.

The Hyundai then hit a parked 2019 Hyundai, police said.

Varum was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, third-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.

He faces arraignment Tuesday in Mineola. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.