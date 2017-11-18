Two people have been charged with selling alcohol to minors during a monthlong investigation, Suffolk County police said.

Authorities said they have arrested Thomas Watson, 22, of Northport, who worked at a Speedway at 152 E. Northport Rd. in Kings Park. Police said they also arrested an unnamed 16-year-old male who worked at a BP gas station at 94 Pulaski Rd. in Kings Park. Both were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a minor.

Suffolk County police looked at nine businesses in the Fourth Precinct during their investigation, which took place between Oct. 20 and Nov. 17.

Of those inspected, seven were found to be in compliance. Those businesses were: