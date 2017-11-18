TODAY'S PAPER
2 arrested in Kings Park underage alcohol sales, Suffolk cops say

Police said they looked at nine businesses in the Fourth Precinct during their investigation and seven were found to be in compliance.

By Khristopher J. Brooks  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Two people have been charged with selling alcohol to minors during a monthlong investigation, Suffolk County police said.

Authorities said they have arrested Thomas Watson, 22, of Northport, who worked at a Speedway at 152 E. Northport Rd. in Kings Park. Police said they also arrested an unnamed 16-year-old male who worked at a BP gas station at 94 Pulaski Rd. in Kings Park. Both were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a minor.

Suffolk County police looked at nine businesses in the Fourth Precinct during their investigation, which took place between Oct. 20 and Nov. 17.

Of those inspected, seven were found to be in compliance. Those businesses were:

  • Shell gas station at 700 Commack Rd. in Commack.
  • BP gas station at 621 Commack Rd., Commack.
  • Citgo gas station at 100 Crooked Hill Rd., Commack.
  • Speedway gas station at 2104 Jericho Tpke., Commack.
  • Speedway gas station at 38 Indian Head Rd., Kings Park.
  • Mobil gas station at 819 W. Jericho Tpke., Smithtown.
  • BP gas station 1007 W. Jericho Tpke., Smithtown.
  • Watson and the 16-year-old are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Jan. 2.
Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

