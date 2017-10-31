This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long IslandCrime

Long Beach woman, 43, allowed underage drinking, cops say

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
A Long Beach woman was issued a summons for allegedly violating the social host law Friday, officials said.

Long Beach police said Tuesday that officers responding to a 911 call reporting “an underage drinking party” on Tennessee Avenue issued a social host summons to Renata Lopes, 43. Responding officers observed “open alcoholic beverages within the residence” and determined that Lopes had allowed minors to consume alcohol on the property, police said.

It was not immediately clear how many minors were present.

Police said the summons is returnable to Long Beach City Court on Nov. 13.

