A Long Island-based union business manager accused of claiming he had a gang of ex-military “animals” to intimidate workers and bragging about mob ties to shake down construction companies was sentenced to 5 years in prison for extortion Friday in federal court in Brooklyn.

Roland Bedwell, 58, of Freeport, who managed Local 175 of the United Plant and Production Workers, admitted last year to one of three plots in which he was accused of blocking job sites to force companies to give work to his union local, and using tactics that included once disabling an asphalt truck on the Long Island Expressway.

“The underlying problem here is that Mr. Bedwell used his position to intimidate, threaten and extort law-abiding citizens for the benefit of his employer and his own benefit,” said U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis. “ . . . To combine organized crime with labor is a very, very dangerous formula.”

Before the hearing, the judge had said he was considering sentencing Bedwell above the 51 to 63 month level recommended in federal sentencing guidelines, partly because of recorded conversations after his bail was revoked for cocaine use in which Bedwell said he didn’t care about following the law.

But on Friday, Garaufis said he was influenced by a letter Bedwell wrote this month apologizing for his “macho attitude and general disregard for authority,” and insisting that “at 58 years old I can change, thanks to you.”

“Who’s the real Mr. Bedwell?” Garaufis wondered. “The one who wrote me this letter, or the one who made these statements? The one in the letter, I hope.”

Prosecutors said in court filings that in a 2013 conversation told a construction company owner wearing a wire that he had a crew of 15 thugs including ex-Navy SEALs who were “animals” and would attack nonunion workers who resisted signing up with the union.

“They don’t like the idea that, one, that they’re home and this company’s working nonunion, and these men — who don’t even belong to this country — are taking their jobs and they don’t like it,” he allegedly said.

The government also said he described himself as a “muscle man” and referenced the union’s ties to the Gambino crime family to threaten businesses, claiming they “take care of all the problems.” He interfered with work at sites that included a paving project at LaGuardia Airport, prosecutors said.

“Unions exist to protect workers, not to serve as vehicles for extortion,” said Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue in a statement on Friday. “This sentence ends Bedwell’s career of extorting business owners and sends a clear message that others who attempt to do so will suffer the same fate. ”