Long IslandCrime

Man waving handgun near Uniondale home arrested

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A Uniondale man was arrested early Sunday after waving a handgun near a residence in Uniondale, Nassau County police said.

Officers responded to a Warwick Street home around 3:25 a.m. where they found Luis Aguilar, 36, waving a handgun near a basement door, police said.

Officers commanded he drop the weapon and move away from the residence, police said.

Aguilar complied and was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported, police said.

An investigation revealed Aguilar was in possession of a substance believed to be cocaine.

He is charged with two counts of second-degree menacing, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon along with other charges. Aguilar will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.

