A passenger in a vehicle pulled over in Uniondale by Nassau cops faces weapons charges after a handgun fell from his jacket as he fought with the officers, officials said Sunday.

Sonny Gorham, 34, of 131st Street in Manhattan, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm after the altercation at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Nassau police said.

Officers assigned to the Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team pulled over a 2003 Nissan traveling northbound on Nassau Road after the vehicle failed to stay in its lane, police said.

Gorman, who was sitting in the Nissan’s front passenger seat, became uncooperative and struggled with the officers, police said, and during the struggle, Gorham’s jacket came off and the handgun fell to the floor.

The driver, identified by police only as a woman, 26, was issued three tickets for violating New York State’s vehicle and traffic laws.