Nassau police seek 3 men in Uniondale home invasion

Nassau County Police responded to a house located

Nassau County Police responded to a house located on Harrison St. in Uniondale on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Mark Morales mark.morales@newsday.com @markmorales51
Nassau County police are searching for three men who they said broke into a home and robbed a mother and her three children at gunpoint in Uniondale on Saturday, authorities said.

The trio forced open a side door to the home on Harrison Street at 9:10 a.m., police said.

Once inside, the robbers, two of whom were armed with handguns, ordered the 40-year-old mother of three and her children into a second story bedroom, police said. They then took cash, jewelry and a safe before they fled the residence, police said.

All three men wore black hooded sweatshirts, black face masks and gloves, police said.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

