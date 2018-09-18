Three Nassau men have been charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Uniondale woman and three juveniles about six months ago, Nassau police said Tuesday.

Steven Bonilla, 35, of Uniondale; Oscar Velasquez, 26, of Freeport; and Carlos Veliz, 25, of Hempstead, were each accused of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in the March 31 incident at a Harrison Street home.

Detectives said three men dressed in black hooded sweatshirts, black face masks and gloves forced open a side door, then ordered the victims into a second-floor bedroom. Two of them had handguns, and the robbers took off with money, jewelry and a safe, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Bonilla was arrested Sept. 12. At his arraignment the following day, a temporary order of protection was issued against him and bail was set at $300,000 bond or $150,000 cash, online court records show. Whether he has an attorney was not immediately known Tuesday night.

Velasquez was arrested Thursday and also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and various vehicle and traffic law violations. At his arraignment Friday, bail was set at $125,000 bond or $75,000 cash, online records show. He was represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, which has a policy of not commenting at the arraignment stage of a case.

Veliz was arrested Tuesday and also charged with vehicle and traffic violations, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.