3 men charged in armed Uniondale home invasion, Nassau police say

From left, Steven Bonilla, 35, of Uniondale; Oscar Velasquez, 26, of Freeport; and Carlos Veliz, 25, of Hempstead. The three have been charged in connection with an armed home invasion on March 31 in Uniondale.

By Ellen Yan
Three Nassau men have been charged in connection with the armed  robbery of a Uniondale woman and three juveniles about six months ago, Nassau police said Tuesday.

Steven Bonilla, 35, of Uniondale; Oscar Velasquez, 26, of Freeport; and Carlos Veliz, 25, of Hempstead, were each accused of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in the March 31 incident at a Harrison Street home. 

Detectives said three men dressed in black hooded sweatshirts, black face masks and gloves forced open a side door, then ordered the victims into a second-floor bedroom. Two of them had handguns, and the robbers took off with money, jewelry and a safe, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Bonilla was arrested Sept. 12. At his arraignment the following day, a temporary order of protection was issued against him and bail was set at $300,000 bond or $150,000 cash, online court records show. Whether he has an attorney was not immediately known Tuesday night.

Velasquez was arrested Thursday and also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and various vehicle and traffic law violations. At his arraignment Friday, bail was set at $125,000 bond or $75,000 cash, online records show. He was represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, which has a policy of not commenting at the arraignment stage of a case.

Veliz was arrested Tuesday and also charged with vehicle and traffic violations, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

