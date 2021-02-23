A man was charged with second-degree murder after being accused of fatally stabbing his roommate last month and leaving the victim's body in a plastic bag in front of a neighbor's Uniondale home, Nassau police said Tuesday.

The suspect, who police said uses multiple names and was charged as Oscar Rios Perez, 37, killed roommate Jesus Martinez during a drunken argument,. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, the commander of the Nasssu police homicide unit, said Tuesday during a news conference in Mineola.

Perez fled from New York to Texas after leaving the body of Jesus Martinez, 27, in front of a home near the Walton Avenue residence Perez shared with the victim, officials said.

He was arrested while boarding a bus headed to Mexico when he was apprehended in Austin, Fitzpatrick said.

Perez was extradited to Nassau County on Monday. He is scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday.