TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Uniondale man arrested in roommate's killing while fleeing to Mexico, Nassau police say

Oscar Rios Perez, middle, walks outside Nassau Police

Oscar Rios Perez, middle, walks outside Nassau Police headquarters in Mineola on Tuesday. Credit: James Carbone

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

A man was charged with second-degree murder after being accused of fatally stabbing his roommate last month and leaving the victim's body in a plastic bag in front of a neighbor's Uniondale home, Nassau police said Tuesday.

The suspect, who police said uses multiple names and was charged as Oscar Rios Perez, 37, killed roommate Jesus Martinez during a drunken argument,. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, the commander of the Nasssu police homicide unit, said Tuesday during a news conference in Mineola.

Perez fled from New York to Texas after leaving the body of Jesus Martinez, 27, in front of a home near the Walton Avenue residence Perez shared with the victim, officials said.

He was arrested while boarding a bus headed to Mexico when he was apprehended in Austin, Fitzpatrick said.

Perez was extradited to Nassau County on Monday. He is scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Latest Long Island News

A registered nurse for Northwell Health administered a State: Second case of virus variant found on Long Island, though positivity is falling
It's not Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, just a Snowman Bernie chills in Northport
The Smithtown Fire Department officials replaced a thin Smithtown Fire Department replaces thin blue line flag
Nassau County legislator John Ferretti Introduced Nassau Legislature OKs referendum on elected assessor 
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday visited Medgar NY issues reopening rules for nursing home visits, movie theaters and weddings
Some of the vaccines disseminated at the Jones NY: Staff mishap renders some vaccine doses ineffective
Didn’t find what you were looking for?