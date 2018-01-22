A robber with an apparent penchant for brandy on Monday morning held up a Uniondale liquor store at gunpoint and fled with the entire register drawer of cash, police said.

No one was injured in the heist, which occurred about 10:55 a.m. at Uniondale Liquors on Front Street, police said.

A 55-year-old man was working the cash register when the robber came in the store and pointed a silver revolver, demanded cash and forced the victim to open the register, police said.

“The suspect then grabbed the entire drawer from the register and took two bottles of liquor,” said police, identifying the liquor as Cognac.

The suspect — described as about 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and a black ski mask with a black stripe — fled westbound on Front Street, police said.

Police did not reveal how much cash the suspect netted.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.