TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 50° Good Evening
Overcast 50° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Nassau police seek Uniondale liquor store robber

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A robber with an apparent penchant for brandy on Monday morning held up a Uniondale liquor store at gunpoint and fled with the entire register drawer of cash, police said.

No one was injured in the heist, which occurred about 10:55 a.m. at Uniondale Liquors on Front Street, police said.

A 55-year-old man was working the cash register when the robber came in the store and pointed a silver revolver, demanded cash and forced the victim to open the register, police said.

“The suspect then grabbed the entire drawer from the register and took two bottles of liquor,” said police, identifying the liquor as Cognac.

The suspect — described as about 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and a black ski mask with a black stripe — fled westbound on Front Street, police said.

Police did not reveal how much cash the suspect netted.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Headshot

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

James Ludwig, right, a member of Plumbers Local State union membership grew by 75,000 in 2017
Shahnaz Mallik, of Woodmere, a grandmother who petitioned District decides not to add Muslim holy days to calendar
Francisco Roman Parra Perez, 27, and Sandra Cardenas Cops: Couple had $1.3 million worth of methamphetamine
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, seen in Mineola Nassau votes to borrow $45M to pay judgment
This well pump at the Hicksville Water District's A slow start to DEC testing for 1,4-dioxane on LI
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting Brown: Years of failed promises to Hempstead kids
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE