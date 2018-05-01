A Uniondale man who supplied heroin and cocaine to about 50 dealers in Nassau and Suffolk counties and upstate New York has been convicted of multiple drug-related charges — including one that carries a life sentence, prosecutors said Tuesday.

According to a news release from Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas’ office, David Ramis, 40, was convicted by a jury on Monday of two counts of operating as a major trafficker in Nassau County and for that faces up to life in prison.

In addition, Ramis was convicted of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of first-degree conspiracy, two counts of fourth-degree conspiracy, and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

The trial, before Acting Supreme Court Justice Helene Gugerty, lasted five weeks, and the jury deliberated for three and a half days, the release added. The defendant is due back in court June 15 for sentencing and faces a maximum of 49 years to life in prison.

“Today’s conviction marks the first time a defendant has been convicted of operating as a major trafficker in Nassau County since the law was enacted in 2009,” Singas said in the release. “When David Ramis was arrested as part of Operation Gram Slam, an entire heroin distribution ring was dismantled in Nassau County.”

William F. Sweeney, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York field office, said the law enforcement partnerships involved in the case are “making a major impact on the criminal enterprises on Long Island.”

Singas said that beginning in January 2016 her office began investigating Ramis as a supplier of heroin and cocaine to about 50 dealers throughout Long Island and upstate New York.

During the nine-month investigation, Singas said it was learned that most of Ramis’ transactions took place in front of his Uniondale home and the defendant saw his top customers so often that he told them he had to double up their orders because he didn’t want to drive around with narcotics so frequently.

Additionally, according to Singas, some of Ramis’ users said that the heroin Ramis provided them was so strong they were surprised that it didn’t kill them.

Singas said that a kilogram of cocaine and more than 130 grams of heroin were seized from Ramis by police using search warrants and car stops during the investigation.

At the time of Ramis’ arrest on July 14, 2016, more than 150 grams of cocaine were recovered from a sophisticated concealed compartment in his car that enabled him to transport the drugs, Singas said. The street value of the heroin that the defendant had and sold to his three top customers within a three-month period of the investigation was valued at more than a quarter of a million dollars.

The probe involving Ramis is part of a wider investigation that in July 2016 resulted in the indictments of 31 people for their roles in a Nassau and Suffolk narcotics ring dubbed Operation Gram Slam.

Prosecutors said that to date, dispositions have been reached in 30 of 31 Gram Slam cases.

The Operation Gram Slam investigation also included assistance from the Rockville Centre, Nassau, Suffolk, Hempstead, Garden City and Glen Cove police departments in addition to New York State Police, the Nassau and Suffolk sheriffs’ offices and the Suffolk County Department of Probation.