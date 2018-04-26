A Uniondale man has been convicted of attempting to murder his wife by hitting her in the head with a metal bar then stabbing her with a meat cleaver, prosecutors said Thursday.

According to a news release from Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas’ office, Michael Taylor, 52, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child in the October 2015 attack.

The trial started on April 16 and the jury deliberated approximately two hours, prosecutors said.

Taylor is scheduled for sentencing June 27 before Acting Supreme Court Justice Howard Sturim. He faces 8 to 25 years in prison.

“It was clear that the defendant’s intent was to kill his wife when he swung a weapon at her head and then stabbed her repeatedly with a meat cleaver,” Singas said in the release. “Thanks to the heroic actions of her daughter, the victim is alive today. Domestic abuse is a scourge on our society and with this verdict Michael Taylor is being held accountable for his brutal actions.”

Taylor’s attorney, Dana Grossblatt of Jericho, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Singas said that at about 12:25 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2015, Taylor attacked the 53-year old victim, his wife at the time.

Taylor swung a metal pole at the woman’s head, she put her hands up to defend herself and her fingers were crushed, resulting in the need for multiple surgeries, Singas said. The defendant then grabbed a meat cleaver and “stabbed” her head and back.

The victim was able to flee with the help of her daughter, who called 911, the release said.

The Nassau County Police Department arrived and Taylor fled to the basement. Responding officers attempted to contact Taylor for two hours and the Nassau police Bureau of Special Operations unit found him hiding in a basement wall space, where he told authorities he slept, the release added.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for her injuries, the release said.

Prosecutors said Taylor was acquitted of attempted first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.