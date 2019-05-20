TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
78° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Cops seek man who they say exposed himself to girls in park

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are canvassing a Uniondale neighborhood, seeking the identity of a man who they said exposed himself to two young girls Saturday.

The incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. in the backyard of a home on Northern Parkway, bordering Uniondale Park.

Nassau County police said the girls, identified only as "two female juvenile victims," were walking through the park when they saw the man pull down his pants and expose himself. The victims immediately fled the scene and called 911.

An investigation determined the suspect was not a resident of the home and police said investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from homes in the area, trying to seek identification.

The suspect is described as being "heavy set" and in his 40s, with curly black hair and a receding hair line. He wore a long white shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Forecast: High temps with possible storms
A graduate with a decorated mortarboard during Adelphi Adelphi holds 123rd commencement
President Donald Trump speaks about infrastructure in Hackberry, 1600: Trump looks to give war crimes a pass, report says
A rendering of the new Tobay Spray Park. LI beach renovates spray park, adds playground
Adventureland in Farmingdale. Adventureland invites moms to ride free
Suffolk County police at scene of an armed Police investigating third 7-Eleven robbery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search