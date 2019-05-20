Police are canvassing a Uniondale neighborhood, seeking the identity of a man who they said exposed himself to two young girls Saturday.

The incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. in the backyard of a home on Northern Parkway, bordering Uniondale Park.

Nassau County police said the girls, identified only as "two female juvenile victims," were walking through the park when they saw the man pull down his pants and expose himself. The victims immediately fled the scene and called 911.

An investigation determined the suspect was not a resident of the home and police said investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from homes in the area, trying to seek identification.

The suspect is described as being "heavy set" and in his 40s, with curly black hair and a receding hair line. He wore a long white shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.