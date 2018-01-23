TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau cops seek masked Uniondale street robber

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Nassau police are searching for a masked suspect who robbed a 38-year-old man at gunpoint as he walked along a Uniondale street early Tuesday.

First Squad detectives said the victim was approached by a man who held a gun as he demanded the victim’s wallet in front of a house Midland Street shortly before 7 a.m. The victim complied and the suspect removed $360 from the wallet and tossed it on the ground, police said.

Police described the suspect as standing 6 feet tall with a thin build, and being in his late 20s. He was wearing a face mask and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

