Nassau County police are investigating a robbery that occurred in Uniondale early Saturday morning in which two suspects armed with a knife and gun fled after robbing a man.

At 5:15 a.m., a 42-year-old man was walking to his car, which was parked near 566 Jerusalem Ave., police said. He was intercepted by a man around 25 years old who demanded his wallet while brandishing a knife. A second man, who had a black handgun, then approached from behind and struck the subject in the head with an unknown object, police said.

The victim relinquished his wallet and cellphone, pushed the suspects, and ran north across Jerusalem Avenue. No injuries were reported, police said.

After the theft, the suspects were seen fleeing west on Jerusalem Avenue. One was wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt and red bandanna partially obscuring his face, while the other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a black bandanna on his face, police reported.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.