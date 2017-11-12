This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 42° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 42° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Nassau cops: 2 suspects rob man in Uniondale, then flee

By Christine Chung  christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Nassau County police are investigating a robbery that occurred in Uniondale early Saturday morning in which two suspects armed with a knife and gun fled after robbing a man.

At 5:15 a.m., a 42-year-old man was walking to his car, which was parked near 566 Jerusalem Ave., police said. He was intercepted by a man around 25 years old who demanded his wallet while brandishing a knife. A second man, who had a black handgun, then approached from behind and struck the subject in the head with an unknown object, police said.

The victim relinquished his wallet and cellphone, pushed the suspects, and ran north across Jerusalem Avenue. No injuries were reported, police said.

After the theft, the suspects were seen fleeing west on Jerusalem Avenue. One was wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt and red bandanna partially obscuring his face, while the other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a black bandanna on his face, police reported.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

People walk towards an LIRR train as they LIRR: East End to get signal from 21st century
Army Lt. Gen. John H. Cushman Military hero John H. Cushman dies at 96
People rally in front of Rep. Peter King's Multi-faith marchers call for DACA support
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, seen here on Schumer calls for review of TSA screening
Michael Flynn, seen here on Feb. 10, 2017, Janison: Talking Turkey, Flynn and Trump
Patrons play the machines at Jake's 58 hotel Special meeting called to propose law related to casino
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE