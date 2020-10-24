TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Three injured in Uniondale after shots fired from vehicle

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A daytime shooting in Uniondale on Saturday left two teens and a woman injured, Nassau County police said.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 23-year-old woman were walking along Northern Parkway at 2:10 p.m. when, police said, an unknown number of people in a dark colored vehicle fired several rounds at them. The vehicle fled the scene, police said.

All three victims were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition, police said,

Detectives from the Nassau County First Squad ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Dr. Aaron E. Glatt, chairman of medicine and Advice on coping with coronavirus, winter
Sara Lombardi works in the tulip garden at Girl Scout honors LI hospital workers — including her mom
People wait in line to vote in Freeport Long lines, waits as early voting begins on LI
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gives a coronavirus briefing More progress in NY red zones, Cuomo says
Gary Degrijze, 49, of Bellport, spent two and Life after COVID-19 can lead to prolonged ordeal of symptoms
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) and Democrat Nancy Goroff, Zeldin, Goroff face off in 1st District Congress race
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search