A daytime shooting in Uniondale on Saturday left two teens and a woman injured, Nassau County police said.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 23-year-old woman were walking along Northern Parkway at 2:10 p.m. when, police said, an unknown number of people in a dark colored vehicle fired several rounds at them. The vehicle fled the scene, police said.

All three victims were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition, police said,

Detectives from the Nassau County First Squad ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.