Nassau cops investigate apparent Uniondale High School stabbing

Nassau County Police officers responded to a report

Nassau County Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Walnut Street outside Uniondale High School on Wednesday. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Nicole Fuller
Nassau County Police are investigating the apparent stabbing of a Uniondale High School student Wednesday afternoon, police and school officials said.

Police received a call at 2:42 p.m. reporting a male was stabbed, said Officer Scott Santomero, a police spokesman. Santomero said police are investigating and he could not provide any additional information.

Uniondale's schools superintendent said the "physical altercation" took place after dismissal and off school property, but school security intervened before calling police. 

A law enforcement source said the victim appears to be a 15-year-old student at the school.

Uniondale Union Free School District Superintendent Dr. William K. Lloyd said in a statement: 

"The Uniondale School District is aware of a physical altercation involving a Uniondale High School student that took place off school property and after dismissal this afternoon. The Uniondale High School security team immediately intervened when they witnessed the student being accosted and stopped the situation from escalating further."

Lloyd added that the injured student is receiving medical attention and that school officials called police and are "fully cooperating" with police. 

"The safety of our students, staff and community is the Uniondale School District's foremost priority," Lloyd added. 

