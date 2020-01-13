TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

5 teens charged in Uniondale stabbing of 15-year-old, cops say

Nassau County Police responded to a report of

Nassau County Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Walnut Street outside Uniondale High School, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Five teenage boys have been arrested and charged in the assault of a Uniondale High School student last week, Nassau police said Monday.

The five teens face first-degree assault and first-degree gang assault charges, police said as a result of the Jan. 8 attack on a 15-year-old boy. The suspects -- one is 17, another is 16, the rest are 15 years old -- were arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead. 

A group confronted the student at the corner of Walnut Street and Lesile Lane, and then he was stabbed and hit in the head with a baseball bat, police said. The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

Police commissioner Patrick Ryder said last week that the assault at the intersection of Walnut Street and Leslie Lane may have been gang related. Police said they will provide more details about the case at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

