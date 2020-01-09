The stabbing of a 15-year-old Uniondale High School student Wednesday may have been gang-related, Nassau County's police commissioner said Thursday.

Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the investigation into the assault on the boy at the corner of Walnut Street and Leslie Lane in Uniondale remains ongoing.

“We’ll know more in the next few days,” Ryder said Thursday during a news conference in Mineola.

Nassau police say they received a call at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday reporting that a male was stabbed.

A group of men confronted the student , and he was then stabbed and hit in the head with a baseball bat, according to police.

He was in serious but stable condition at a hospital Wednesday night, police said, and neither the stab wound nor the head injury was considered life-threatening. Police did not release the victim's identity, or information about what prompted the attack.

Uniondale's schools superintendent said the "physical altercation" took place after dismissal and off school property, but school security intervened before calling police.